The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $445.00

Shares of The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 428 ($5.59), with a volume of 12541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.51 million and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 421.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 361.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

