The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 281,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 357,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $493.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.90 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,452 shares of company stock valued at $785,476. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $5,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,937,000 after acquiring an additional 237,433 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $1,816,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,342,000 after acquiring an additional 106,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.