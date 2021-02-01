The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Price Up 8.3%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) shares rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.21 and last traded at $84.80. Approximately 352,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 290,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.28.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $5,298,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,833,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,282 shares of company stock worth $12,658,517. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409,192 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 133,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 81,236 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

