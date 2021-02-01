The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 36.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $4,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.63.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.31 and a 200-day moving average of $229.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

