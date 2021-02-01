The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The European Equity Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.58% of The European Equity Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

