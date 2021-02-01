The Force Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.34 or 0.00806956 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

