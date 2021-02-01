The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $271.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

