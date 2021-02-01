The Graph (GRT) Trading 48.4% Higher This Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $982.62 million and approximately $738.23 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00866656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.78 or 0.04400452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019991 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

