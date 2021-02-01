The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in January

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,099,500 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 10,803,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGODF opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $116.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48. The Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 2,016.01% and a negative return on equity of 91.77%.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

