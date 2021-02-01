The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading 7.9% Higher

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.10. 208,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 127,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get The Joint alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $492.84 million, a PE ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Joint by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Joint by 2.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.