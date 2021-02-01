The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,681 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

NYSE KR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,586,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $18.00 dividend. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 212.01%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.