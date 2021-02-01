The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $18.00 per share. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 208.70%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.