The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 323,354 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 376,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 38.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.7% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.