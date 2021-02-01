The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The ODP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.24. 22,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,416. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The ODP has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

