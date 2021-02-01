The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,123,000 after buying an additional 215,003 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $128.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

