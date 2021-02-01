The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

