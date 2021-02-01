The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

