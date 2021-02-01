The Sandbox Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $54.45 million and $28.44 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,076,434 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.