The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,187,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $687.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,637. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $728.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.25.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.25.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.