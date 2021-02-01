The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.25.

NYSE SHW opened at $691.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $728.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.25. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

