The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target Raised to $3.35 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $3.35 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of VLNCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,116. The Valens has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

