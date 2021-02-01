The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $116,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $168.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.