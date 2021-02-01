The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.3% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

