The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.61

The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 24185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 38.36 and a quick ratio of 38.36.

About The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

