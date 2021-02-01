The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Western Union worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 32.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 405.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 21.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

