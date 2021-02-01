THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $44,124.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009684 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005159 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

