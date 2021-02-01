TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 17,659,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 8,705,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $524.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

