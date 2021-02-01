Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.26 by $0.83, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share.

TMO opened at $509.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

