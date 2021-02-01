THETA Market Cap Hits $1.90 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, THETA has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00005673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $155.83 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.82 or 0.00894840 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.57 or 0.04493561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00030101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014153 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

