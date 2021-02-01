THETA Price Tops $2.01 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00005951 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $95.52 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.00859559 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00039722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.91 or 0.04382600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013301 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

