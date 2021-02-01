Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Cap of $96,318.47

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $96,318.47 and $4,519.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,764.82 or 1.00391526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00033237 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

