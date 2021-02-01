Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,542. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.