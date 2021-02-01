ThoreCoin Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $574.04 million and approximately $21,811.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $6,622.09 or 0.19516280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00047763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00263854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00037959 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.