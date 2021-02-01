ThoreCoin (THR) Price Hits $6,549.80 on Top Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $6,549.80 or 0.19513094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $567.78 million and $48,491.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00144937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00265112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038544 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

