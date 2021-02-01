ThoreNext (THX) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $1,572.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00867577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.34 or 0.04386377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00034094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019966 BTC.

ThoreNext Coin Profile

THX is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

ThoreNext Coin Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.