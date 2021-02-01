Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $143.95 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,350 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

