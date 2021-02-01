Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $777,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $121.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.