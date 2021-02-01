Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $43.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 67.61.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.34 million. Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

