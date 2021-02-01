Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,535 Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $76.46 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

