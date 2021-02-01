Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,629 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,149 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

ON stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

