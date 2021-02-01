Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,456 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $108,038,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 901,646 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,957.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 559,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 541,638 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

