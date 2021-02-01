Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. PGGM Investments increased its position in Masco by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 957,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after buying an additional 445,209 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Masco by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $54.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

