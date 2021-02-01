Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

