Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avaya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth $193,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $22.24 on Monday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.