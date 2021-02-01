Thugs Finance Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002434 BTC on exchanges. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $656,729.73 and $400.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00267180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038580 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

