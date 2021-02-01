Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 2,139,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,690,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 97.2% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 98,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 48,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

