TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $259.50

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 252.65 ($3.30), with a volume of 35931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.40 ($3.31).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.20 ($2.65).

Get TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

About TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.