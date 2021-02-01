Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.10. 20,696,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 37,531,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

