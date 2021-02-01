Time New Bank 1-Day Volume Tops $411,235.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $10.97 million and $411,235.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00856149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00051680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.51 or 0.04317615 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

