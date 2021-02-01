TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA) Shares Down 5.6%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 125,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 28,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82.

About TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on providing financing to technology companies in North America. The company provides financing in exchange for variable monthly payments structured as a percentage of applicable revenue, subject to minimum monthly payments; and a fixed schedule of predetermined monthly payments.

