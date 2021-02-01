Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) (CVE:TK) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.29

Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) (CVE:TK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 883031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$88.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00.

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project owns a 100% interest in the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of 16,917 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

